An Iranian satellite launched by Russia blasted off from Kazakhstan on Tuesday and went into orbit amid controversy that Moscow might use it to improve its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine. Photo: AFP/Handout
Russia launches Iranian satellite amid Ukraine war concerns
- Iran said the satellite fitted with high-resolution camera will be used for environmental monitoring and will remain fully under its control
- There have been allegations that Russia may use the satellite for surveillance of Ukraine amid its military action there
An Iranian satellite launched by Russia blasted off from Kazakhstan on Tuesday and went into orbit amid controversy that Moscow might use it to improve its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine. Photo: AFP/Handout