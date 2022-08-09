The Kremlin on Tuesday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal to ban all Russians from Western countries went off the charts and was seen “extremely negatively” in Moscow. The Ukrainian leader told The Washington Post that current Western sanctions against Moscow were too weak, adding the West should close its borders against Russians. “The irrationality of thinking in this case is off the charts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “This can only be viewed extremely negatively. “Any attempt to isolate Russians or Russia is a process that has no prospects,” Peskov added. Irrespective of their political stance, Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy,” Zelensky told the Post . Safety concerns grow as Ukraine nuclear plant repeatedly shelled His remarks stand in stark contrast to the first days of Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine when Zelensky used to reach out to Russia-based Kremlin critics, in Russian. Russia’s neighbour Finland last week issued a plan to limit tourist visas for Russians but also emphasised the need for an EU-level decision on the matter. On Tuesday, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said it was “time to end tourism from Russia.” “Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right,” she tweeted. In Paris, Russian nationals can no longer visit the Chateau de Vincennes, a major tourist attraction. Access to Russians has been restricted after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in late February, the French defence ministry said. Asked to comment on the proposed and actual restrictions for Russian citizens in Europe, Peskov alluded to events seen in the run-up to and during World War II. “In their unfriendliness, many of these countries slip into forgetfulness,” he said. “And they resort to statements that we heard from several European countries in the centre of Europe 80 years ago.” In Donbas ‘hell’, Ukraine and Russia are both winning and losing Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, for his part, accused the Estonian prime minister of making “Nazi” statements. Writing on social media, he quoted an old Soviet saying, telling her: “The fact that you are free is not your achievement but our oversight.” Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine has killed thousands, forced millions to flee their homes and exacerbated food shortages across the world.