Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
1 killed as blasts rock Russian airbase in annexed Crimea
- Moscow says the explosions were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of an attack
- Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and used it as one of the launch pads for its Ukraine invasion in February
