Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
1 killed as blasts rock Russian airbase in annexed Crimea

  • Moscow says the explosions were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of an attack
  • Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and used it as one of the launch pads for its Ukraine invasion in February

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:22am, 10 Aug, 2022

