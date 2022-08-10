At least 13 people died after shelling overnight in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday. More than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets, he said, a city across the Dnipro river from the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where there have been other reports of shelling. The attack damaged a power line, leaving several thousand people without electricity, Reznychenko said. The attack damaged a hostel, two schools, a concert hall, the main council building and other administrative bases, he added. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Reznychenko initially put the casualties at 21, with 11 killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in Marganets, but said in a subsequent message on the Telegram messaging app that 11 was the total number, without clarifying which initial details were incorrect. He later said another two people had died from their injuries. Meanwhile, Russian forces started installing an air defence system at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Tuesday. “The power plant’s air defence systems are being reinforced,” the head of the Moscow-appointed military administration in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, Yevhen Balytskyi, told Russian state television. The Zaporizhzhia plant is currently operating normally and power lines and damaged reactor units have been repaired, Balytskyi said. The nuclear plant, which is under Russian control, has been shelled several times in recent days, sparking international concern about the safety of the facilities. Ukraine and Russia both accuse each other of being behind recent attacks. Staff at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘under Russian orders’ Russia suggested it may support a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitors to the plant. “From our side, we are ready to provide the maximum possible assistance to resolve organisational issues,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. Moscow also accused the United Nations of cancelling an inspection trip that was already planned. Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday afternoon in New York to discuss the situation at the nuclear power station. US accuses Russia of using Ukraine power plant as ‘nuclear shield’ IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said there is “no immediate threat to nuclear safety” as a result of Saturday’s shelling, after experts assessed information provided by Ukraine. He said the Ukrainian authorities informed the IAEA there was damage but that radiation measurements were still at normal levels. Meanwhile, Russian reports indicated one person died in explosions on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014. The cause of the explosions was initially unclear and the Kyiv government did not claim responsibility, though The New York Times reported that the Ukrainian army attacked the key Russian airbase there with an undisclosed weapon. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that the conflict with Russia “must end with Crimea – with its liberation.” “The Black Sea region cannot be safe as long as Crimea is occupied,” he said. “There will be no stable and lasting peace in many countries on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea as long as Russia is able to use our peninsula as its military base,” Zelensky said. British military experts said Russian troops were focusing on repelling a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s south. The Ministry of Defence intelligence update also said Russian attacks were continuing in the eastern region of Donetsk. Ukrainian media reported Kyiv received 50 military transport vehicles from Türkiye with another 150 to follow. Türkiye maintains close relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine relies heavily on international military assistance to fend off Russian attacks, and its main arms supplier is the US. The US State Department on Tuesday announced plans to provide US$89 million in funding to help Ukraine address “urgent humanitarian challenges posed by explosive remnants of war created by Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” including landmines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices. The plans include deploying around 100 demining teams and supporting a training and equipping project to strengthen the Ukrainian government’s demining and explosive disposal capacity. Additional reporting by Reuters