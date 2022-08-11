Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saki after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea on Tuesday. Photo: UGC via AP
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
- Moscow has denied that its airbase was attacked, or that any aircraft were damaged, but satellite images show at least 7 fighter jets were blown up
- Ukraine officials have not claimed responsibility for the blasts, instead mocking Russia’s explanation that a careless smoker might have caused the detonations
