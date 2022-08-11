Russia on Wednesday received powerful endorsement from China of its rationale for the February 24 invasion of Ukraine. China, which Russia has sought as an ally since being cold-shouldered by the West over its actions, has called the United States the “main instigator” of the crisis. In an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS published on Wednesday, China’s ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui, accused Washington of backing Russia into a corner with repeated expansions of the Nato defence alliance and support for forces seeking to align Ukraine with the European Union rather than Moscow. “As the initiator and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington, while imposing unprecedented comprehensive sanctions on Russia, continues to supply arms and military equipment to Ukraine,” Zhang was quoted as saying. “Their ultimate goal is to exhaust and crush Russia with a protracted war and the cudgel of sanctions.” The ambassador’s reasoning closely followed one of Russia’s own justifications of its invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and the devastation of entire cities, as well as driving more than a quarter of the population to flee their homes. Zelensky rules out talks if Russia holds referendums in occupied Ukraine Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military reported Russian forces shelled some 28 towns in the northeast, southwest and south including the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions on Wednesday. Ukraine’s general staff said counter-attacks forced Russian troops to retreat in most of them. Ukrainian presidential adviser Arestovych said dozens of civilians had been killed by Russian shelling on Wednesday. Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians in what it calls its “special military operation” aimed at safeguarding its security against Nato expansion. Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked imperial-style war of aggression. The war has crushed Ukraine’s economy, but there was some relief on Wednesday when overseas creditors backed Kyiv’s request for a two-year freeze on payments on almost US$20 billion in international bonds. That should avert a messy default. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the deal would save his country almost US$6 billion. Heavy fighting also raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky on Thursday as Russia pressed its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region, while to the west Kyiv accused Moscow of using a nuclear plant to shield its artillery. An official with the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic said Pisky, on the front lines just 10km (6 miles) northwest of provincial capital Donetsk, was under control of Russian and separatist forces. “It’s hot in Pisky. The town is ours but there remain scattered pockets of resistance in its north and west,” the official, Danil Bezsonov, said on Telegram. Ukrainian officials denied that the heavily fortified town, a key to the defence of Donetsk, had fallen. Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield accounts. The Donbas region comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces became Moscow’s main objective after it failed to seize the capital Kyiv at the start of the war in February. Luhansk is now almost completely under Russian control but Donetsk is still holding out. Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, said in an interview posted on YouTube that Russian “movement into Pisky” had been “without success”. Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai, interviewed on Ukrainian TV, said Russia had sent increasing numbers of mercenaries into the region, including from the Wagner private security firm. “We once had peaceful Ukrainian towns. Now we have been thrust into the Middle Ages … People are now leaving because they are afraid of freezing in the coming winter,” he said. Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of killing at least 13 people and wounding 10 with rockets fired from around a captured nuclear power plant in the centre of the country, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire. Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts Ukraine says around 500 Russian troops with heavy vehicles and weapons are at the plant, where Ukrainian technicians continue to work. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of imperilling the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear complex, with attacks nearby. The Group of Seven leading industrialised countries on Wednesday told Russia to hand back the plant to Ukraine, after the United Nations atomic energy watchdog sounded the alarm over a potential nuclear disaster.