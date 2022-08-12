Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an event in Kyiv in July. Photo: Ukraine presidency via dpa
Ukraine war
After Russia airbase blast, Volodymyr Zelensky tells officials to stop discussing Ukraine tactics

  • War is ‘not the time for vanity and loud statements’, the leader said, after US newspapers cited officials saying that Kyiv was behind explosions in Crimea
  • Ukraine has opened an investigation into one of the leaks, saying such cases disrupt the plans of its armed forces

Reuters
Updated: 7:57am, 12 Aug, 2022

