Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an event in Kyiv in July. Photo: Ukraine presidency via dpa
After Russia airbase blast, Volodymyr Zelensky tells officials to stop discussing Ukraine tactics
- War is ‘not the time for vanity and loud statements’, the leader said, after US newspapers cited officials saying that Kyiv was behind explosions in Crimea
- Ukraine has opened an investigation into one of the leaks, saying such cases disrupt the plans of its armed forces
