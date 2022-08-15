Afghanistan’s former president Ashraf Ghani. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
On anniversary of Taliban takeover, former Afghan leader defends decision to flee
- Ashraf Ghani said that on the morning of August 15, 2021, with the Taliban at the gates of Kabul, he wanted to avoid the humiliation of surrender
- Ghani also denied persistent allegations that he took tens of millions of dollars in cash with him as he and other officials fled Kabul in helicopters
Afghanistan’s former president Ashraf Ghani. Photo: Getty Images / TNS