On anniversary of Taliban takeover, former Afghan leader defends decision to flee

  • Ashraf Ghani said that on the morning of August 15, 2021, with the Taliban at the gates of Kabul, he wanted to avoid the humiliation of surrender
  • Ghani also denied persistent allegations that he took tens of millions of dollars in cash with him as he and other officials fled Kabul in helicopters

Associated Press
Updated: 2:07am, 15 Aug, 2022

