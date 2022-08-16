A Russian serviceman guards a grain elevator in Melitopol in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region in July. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine claims strike on base used by Russia’s shadowy Wagner Group

  • Little is known about the paramilitaries, who are thought to be linked to Putin associate Yevgeny Prigozhin
  • Ukrainian authorities also said saboteurs had blown up a railway bridge southwest of the city of Melitopol, which is held by Russian troops

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:34am, 16 Aug, 2022

