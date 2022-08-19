Footage released on Thursday shows a Russian air force MiG-31 warplane landing at the Chkalovsk airbase in the Kaliningrad region. Photo: Russian defence ministry press service via AP
Ukraine war: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad in show of force
- 3 MiG-31 fighter jets with Kinzhal weapons systems will be put on round-the-clock alert in the country’s westernmost Baltic region
- The area borders Poland and Lithuania, and Moscow’s move appears intended to showcase its military’s capability to threaten Nato assets
