Russia launches rockets into Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Russia
Russia may delay votes to annex Ukraine territories as battlefield advance slows

  • The referendums, originally set for next month, may be held in December or January because Russian military advances in southern and eastern Ukraine have stalled
  • But even without the vote, Moscow has moved to integrate the occupied lands, installing its own officials to run them and mandating the use of the rouble

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:45pm, 20 Aug, 2022

