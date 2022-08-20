Russia launches rockets into Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Russia may delay votes to annex Ukraine territories as battlefield advance slows
- The referendums, originally set for next month, may be held in December or January because Russian military advances in southern and eastern Ukraine have stalled
- But even without the vote, Moscow has moved to integrate the occupied lands, installing its own officials to run them and mandating the use of the rouble
