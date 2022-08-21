President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday warned Ukrainians to be vigilant in the coming week as they prepare to celebrate their Independence Day, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant. EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Zelensky warns of ‘ugly’ Russian attack ahead of Independence Day; more shelling at nuclear plant
- August 24 marks the 31st anniversary of independence from Soviet rule, and six months since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began
- A Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, wounding 12 civilians
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday warned Ukrainians to be vigilant in the coming week as they prepare to celebrate their Independence Day, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant. EPA-EFE