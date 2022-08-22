Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrinform / DPA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrinform / DPA
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Zelensky warns Russia might put Ukraine soldiers on trial as Kyiv marks independence

  • Zelensky cited media reports that Russia was planning to put Ukrainian fighters on a public trial to coincide with the independence anniversary on Wednesday.
  • ‘If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse,’ Zelensky said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:21am, 22 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrinform / DPA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrinform / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE