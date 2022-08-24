A Ukrainian flag is displayed during a march in Nice, France, to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion. Photo: AFP
Weary but unbowed, Ukraine marks Independence Day amid fears of new attacks, European leaders pledge ongoing support
- As they talked of national resilience, residents also spoke plainly of their grief at six months of war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and levelled whole cities
- The public holiday, which falls six months into Russia’s invasion, is usually marked with a military parade, but fearing attacks, Kyiv has banned public events
A Ukrainian flag is displayed during a march in Nice, France, to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion. Photo: AFP