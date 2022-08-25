People walk around destroyed Russian military vehicles displayed in Kyiv on Wednesday, as Ukraine celebrates Independence Day. Photo: AP
Russian rocket strike kills 22 on Ukraine’s Independence Day, Volodymyr Zelensky says
- The deadly attack on a railway station comes at the 6-month mark of Moscow’s invasion, hitting a train and setting several carriages on fire
- Celebrations of the anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from Soviet rule were muted amid warnings that Russia could launch missiles at urban centres
