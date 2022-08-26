Russia is burning off huge amounts of natural gas that would otherwise have gone to Germany before Ukraine war upended European energy markets, according to a BBC news report. A plant near St Petersburg is torching off an estimated US$10 million of gas each day, the BBC said on Friday, citing analysis from Rystad Energy. The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, it said. But Moscow has slashed gas flows to Europe, cutting the Nord Stream 1’s capacity to 20 per cent in July. It now plans to shut the pipeline down entirely for three days of unplanned maintenance starting on Wednesday. The flares are at the Portovaya liquefied natural gas plant near the start of the pipeline, close to the border with Finland, according to the BBC. It’s burning around 4.34 million cubic metres of gas each day, Rystad analysis showed. Topless women protest beside Germany’s Olaf Scholz in call for Russian gas ban Moscow has sought to choke off Europe’s gas supplies in apparent response to Western economic and energy sanctions brought in after its invasion of Ukraine. That is plunged the continent into an energy crisis and has sent benchmark gas prices soaring to record highs. Dutch TTF natural gas futures have risen 264 per cent since June 13. Germany, which is Europe’s largest economy, has felt the energy crunch in particular. Its electricity prices skyrocketed more than 600 per cent in the year to July, and its factory costs are rising at their fastest rate since at least 1949 as industries struggle to find alternative fuels.