Smoke rising from fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on August 24. Photo: Planet Labs PBC via AP
US blasts ‘cynical’ Russia for blocking UN nuclear declaration
- The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) aims to stop the spread of nuclear weapons, promote complete disarmament and promote peaceful cooperation
- Russia on Friday prevented the declaration’s adoption, saying it took issue with ‘political’ aspects of the text - a step criticised by Washington
