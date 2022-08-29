Chinese military helicopter gunships fire rockets during joint war games held by Russia and China held in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China in August 2021 Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Russia announces joint war games with China amid tensions with West over Kremlin’s action in Ukraine
- Exercises will take place between September 1-7, and involve more than 50,000 troops, 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships
- Drills will be conducted at seven firing ranges in far eastern Russia and engage troops from several ex-Soviet nations, as well as China and India
Chinese military helicopter gunships fire rockets during joint war games held by Russia and China held in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China in August 2021 Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File