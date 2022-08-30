Ukrainian self-propelled artillery shoots towards Russian forces at a frontline in Kharkiv region, Ukraine on July 27. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine says it has begun counteroffensive to retake Russian-held south

  • A spokeswoman said Ukraine began several offensives, including in the Kherson region. Moscow dismissed the claims as ‘Ukraine propaganda’
  • Meanwhile, a team from the UN nuclear watchdog is headed to Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that has become a hotspot in the war

Reuters

Updated: 12:00am, 30 Aug, 2022

