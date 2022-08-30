Afghan men carries China-donated relief supplies in Jawzjan province, Afghanistan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Afghan men carries China-donated relief supplies in Jawzjan province, Afghanistan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
World /  Russia & Central Asia

UN aid chief pushes for restart of Afghanistan development aid

  • Afghanistan has long relied heavily on development aid, which was halted a year ago when the Taliban seized power
  • ‘Poverty is deepening, the population is still growing, and the de facto authorities have no budget to invest in their own future,’ Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:32am, 30 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan men carries China-donated relief supplies in Jawzjan province, Afghanistan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Afghan men carries China-donated relief supplies in Jawzjan province, Afghanistan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE