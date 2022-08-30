President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian troops will chase the Russian army “to the border”, as his senior advisor confirmed Ukrainian troops had broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson on monday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout
Zelensky urges Russians to ‘go home’ as Ukraine presses offensive in south
- In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘if the occupiers want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee. Go home’
- Ukrainian troops started several offensives in the south, including in the Kherson region which lies north of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula
