Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 business executives in San Francisco in June 1990. Photo: AP
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
- As president, he forged partnerships with the West, bringing about the reunification of Germany, but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union
- His policy of ‘glasnost’ allowed previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also emboldened those seeking independence from the USSR
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 business executives in San Francisco in June 1990. Photo: AP