Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 business executives in San Francisco in June 1990. Photo: AP
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 business executives in San Francisco in June 1990. Photo: AP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

  • As president, he forged partnerships with the West, bringing about the reunification of Germany, but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union
  • His policy of ‘glasnost’ allowed previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also emboldened those seeking independence from the USSR

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:27am, 31 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 business executives in San Francisco in June 1990. Photo: AP
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 business executives in San Francisco in June 1990. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE