The US said Russia has become more desperate in its efforts to find new troops to send to the Ukraine war front lines. File photo: AP
Ukraine war: US says Russia may hire convicted criminals to ease troop shortage
- An intelligence finding said Moscow could soon recruit convicted criminals to enlist ‘in exchange for pardons and financial compensation’
- Russian President Putin last week ordered the military to increase the number of troops by 137,000 to a total of 1.15 million
