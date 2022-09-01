Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the German-Russian Petersburg Dialogue conference in Dresden on October 10, 2006. Photo: AP/File
Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but will not attend his funeral
- A Kremlin spokesman said that Putin’s schedule would not allow him to attend Gorbachev’s funeral on Saturday
- The former Soviet leader will not be granted a state funeral, but instead be laid to rest with ‘elements’ of state funeral, such as honorary guard
