A picture taken during a visit organised by the Russian military shows International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (centre) his team members inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held nuclear plant ‘violated’, IAEA chief says
- Rafael Grossi, who led a team of inspectors to the Zaporizhzhia site, says ‘I worried, I worry and I will continue to be worried’ about the situation
- Amid fears of a nuclear incident, some of the experts will remain at the facility for several days to continue with their assessment
