People gather near the site of an explosion at a mosque in Herat province, Afghanistan, on Friday. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Top Afghan cleric among 18 killed in Herat mosque blast

  • The explosion at the Guzargah Mosque during Friday prayers killed Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari and injured 21 others
  • He is the second pro-Taliban cleric to be killed in a blast in less than a month, after Rahimullah Haqqani died in an attack at his Kabul madrasa

Associated Press
Updated: 8:03pm, 2 Sep, 2022

