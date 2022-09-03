The landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. File photo: Reuters
Russia
Russia halts Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline reopening, stoking rationing and recession fears in Europe

  • State-owned Gazprom said it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine
  • The decision deepened EU’s difficulties in securing winter fuel, with the bloc accusing Moscow of using gas as an economic weapon

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:07am, 3 Sep, 2022

