Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a Nato summit in June. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Türkiye’s Erdogan offers to mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant stand-off

  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin that Türkiye can play facilitator role in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant issue
  • There was no immediate mention of Erdogan having also spoken to Ukraine’s President Zelensky on Saturday to offer his mediation

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:18pm, 3 Sep, 2022

