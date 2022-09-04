Children play on destroyed Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Several children were killed and injured as a result of Russian attacks and the negligent handling of ammunition on Saturday. Photo: AP
Russian attacks in Ukraine kill and injure several children
- A total of about 10 people were injured by rocket attacks in Zelenodolsk, most of them seriously, said the military governor of the town in the Dnipropetrovsk region
- There were also rocket attacks in the Mykolayiv region in southern Ukraine where an 8-year-old child is said to have been killed and two other children injured
