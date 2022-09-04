German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Brandenburg, Germany on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany pledges additional US$199 million in aid for internally displaced people in Ukraine

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: ‘The money is intended to help the displaced people in Ukraine to continue to be able to provide for themselves’
  • As of August 23, some 7 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine since Russia’s February 24 invasion, data by the UN shows

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:16am, 4 Sep, 2022

