A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. According to the authorities, recently only the fifth and sixth power units have been operating at 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively, including ongoing supplies to Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line as Russia, West energy row escalates
- The plant saw its last remaining main external power line cut off even as a reserve line was able to continue supplying electricity to the grid
- Meanwhile, Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany closed and G7 countries announced a planned price cap on Russian oil exports
