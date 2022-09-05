A Taliban fighter stands guard in Kabul last week on the eve of the first anniversary of the end of the war with US-led foreign forces. An explosion on Monday outside the city’s Russian embassy is said to have killed several people. Photo: AFP
developing | Blast at Russian embassy in Kabul; 2 employees among the dead
- Russia’s state news agency and Afghan police said there has been an explosion outside the Russian embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city
- Two embassy staff members were killed, they said, and at least one civilian, with a higher death toll expected
