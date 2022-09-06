Actor Ben Stiller has been banned from entering Russia after he travelled to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky following the invasion. Photo: AFP
Russia bans Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Sean Penn after latest US measures, along with a list of other individuals
- Both actors have travelled to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky after the invasion. Senators and analysts at think tanks have also been banned
- Moscow says it is responding to sanctions by the US and allies levelled at Russian businessmen and officials, freezing more than US$30 billion worth of assets
