A destroyed car is pictured in front of a damaged residential building on Tuesday in Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas in Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
A destroyed car is pictured in front of a damaged residential building on Tuesday in Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas in Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Joe Biden rejects Ukraine calls to label Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

  • In addition to Kyiv, US lawmakers across party lines including House Speaker Pelosi have pushed for such a move to step up pressure on Moscow
  • The White House says a terrorism designation would be counterproductive, and could hamper aid delivery and affect a UN-backed grain export deal

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:17am, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A destroyed car is pictured in front of a damaged residential building on Tuesday in Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas in Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
A destroyed car is pictured in front of a damaged residential building on Tuesday in Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas in Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE