A destroyed car is pictured in front of a damaged residential building on Tuesday in Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas in Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden rejects Ukraine calls to label Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
- In addition to Kyiv, US lawmakers across party lines including House Speaker Pelosi have pushed for such a move to step up pressure on Moscow
- The White House says a terrorism designation would be counterproductive, and could hamper aid delivery and affect a UN-backed grain export deal
