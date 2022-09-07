Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia on Wednesday. Photo: TASS Host Photo/Handout via Reuters
Defiant Putin says war in Ukraine will strengthen Russia, hails ‘growing role’ of Asia-Pacific in global affairs

  • Putin said Russia will emerge stronger from his invasion of Ukraine as he lashed out at US and European ‘sanctions fever’ in response to the war
  • Putin also hailed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs, claiming partnerships will create ‘colossal new opportunities for our people’

Agencies

Updated: 4:53pm, 7 Sep, 2022

