Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia on Wednesday. Photo: TASS Host Photo/Handout via Reuters
Defiant Putin says war in Ukraine will strengthen Russia, hails ‘growing role’ of Asia-Pacific in global affairs
- Putin said Russia will emerge stronger from his invasion of Ukraine as he lashed out at US and European ‘sanctions fever’ in response to the war
- Putin also hailed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs, claiming partnerships will create ‘colossal new opportunities for our people’
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia on Wednesday. Photo: TASS Host Photo/Handout via Reuters