Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on August 24. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv, Zelensky speaks of ‘good news’ claiming forces recapture towns
- Blinken’s unscheduled visit to Kyiv came as the US announced major new military aid worth US$2 billion for Ukraine and other European countries
- Zelensky said he received news his forces liberated a slew of settlements recapturing around 400 square kms of ground in Kharkiv in a counteroffensive
