Ukrainian servicemen climb on a tank outside Kyiv. Photo: AP
‘Substantial victory’ for Kyiv acknowledged on Russian TV after Ukrainian breakthrough
- Analysts say Ukrainians are within striking distance of railway Moscow relies on to sustain force in the east, and could leave thousands of Russian troops cut off
- ‘The very fact of a breach of our defences is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces,’ pro-Russian official Vitaly Ganchev said on state TV
Ukrainian servicemen climb on a tank outside Kyiv. Photo: AP