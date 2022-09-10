A Russian armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant during a visit by an IAEA expert team on September 1. Photo: Reuters
Blackout threatens safety at Russian-held Ukraine nuclear plant
- Amid fresh shelling, the Zaporizhzhia facility’s operator is thinking of shutting down its sole remaining reactor, the UN atomic watchdog says
- The site now has no running water or sewage, meaning ‘significant risk’ there will no longer be enough essential staff at the plant
