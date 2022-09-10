Ukrainian troops have reclaimed vast swathes of the country, and have raised the nation’s flag in a main railway hub, according to reports. Photo: Facebook
Ukrainian troops have reclaimed vast swathes of the country, and have raised the nation’s flag in a main railway hub, according to reports. Photo: Facebook
Ukraine war
‘Glory to Ukraine’ announced, troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

  • ‘Kupiansk is Ukraine. Glory to the armed forces of Ukraine,’ Natalia Popova, adviser to the head of Kharkiv regional council, wrote on social media
  • Inside a vast area recaptured by advancing Ukrainian forces, boxes of ammunition were seen lying in heaps at positions abandoned by fleeing Russian soldiers

Updated: 7:45pm, 10 Sep, 2022

