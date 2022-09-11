Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world southeastern Ukraine. Photo: AP/File
Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations
- Ukraine said the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was no longer generating electricity
- Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling around the plant that has damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid
