Ukrainian rescuers extinguish a fire after a rocket hit an infrastructure object in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian rescuers extinguish a fire after a rocket hit an infrastructure object in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Ukrainians for defending country on 200th day of war

  • The Ukrainian president said: ‘In these 200 days we have achieved a lot, but the most important and therefore the most difficult thing is still ahead of us’
  • At the weekend, Ukraine celebrated one of its greatest successes as Russia’s Defence Ministry announced the withdrawal of its troops from eastern Kharkiv

Agencies

Updated: 6:19am, 12 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian rescuers extinguish a fire after a rocket hit an infrastructure object in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian rescuers extinguish a fire after a rocket hit an infrastructure object in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE