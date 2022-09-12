Ukrainian rescuers extinguish a fire after a rocket hit an infrastructure object in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Ukrainians for defending country on 200th day of war
- The Ukrainian president said: ‘In these 200 days we have achieved a lot, but the most important and therefore the most difficult thing is still ahead of us’
- At the weekend, Ukraine celebrated one of its greatest successes as Russia’s Defence Ministry announced the withdrawal of its troops from eastern Kharkiv
