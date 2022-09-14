Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7. Photo: TASS Host Photo Agency via Reuters
Russian council could be dissolved after calling for Vladimir Putin’s removal over Ukraine war
- In a rare act of dissent, several local politicians had sought treason charges against the president, citing the country’s military losses and damaged economy
- A court has ruled that the council’s meetings were invalid and fined 1 member for ‘discrediting’ the authorities; 4 others are due to appear in court
