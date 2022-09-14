This image taken from a YouTube footage released by Armenian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, shows Azerbaijanian servicemen crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and approaching the Armenian positions. Photo: AP
War and conflict
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ceasefire attempt fails after nearly 100 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

  • Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of new shelling as hostilities reignited between the two long-time adversaries
  • Russia had announced on Tuesday that it had negotiated a ceasefire following clashes that left dozens of troops dead

Agencies

Updated: 4:08pm, 14 Sep, 2022

