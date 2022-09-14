A burnt out vehicle along the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in May 2021. Photo: Reuters
Clashes erupt between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards on eve of security meeting
- Both nations are allied with Russia and host Russian military bases, but fighting over border issues is frequent and last year almost resulted in war
- Incidents come on the eve of a regional security meeting and against the background of fighting between Russia and Ukraine as well as Azerbaijan and Armenia
