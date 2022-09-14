Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky taking part in the state’s flag raising in the de-occupied city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to recaptured Izium: ‘the enemy is gone, they have fled’

  • ‘It is probably possible to temporarily occupy the territory of our state. But it is definitely impossible to occupy our people, the Ukrainian people,’ he says
  • Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium at the weekend in their worst defeat since being driven back from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March

Reuters

Updated: 10:36pm, 14 Sep, 2022

