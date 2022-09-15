A Ukrainian soldier stands on a tank on the road in the freed territory of the Kharkiv region on Monday. Photo: AP
Chance for peace in Ukraine ‘minimal’, UN chief says after call with Vladimir Putin
- Secretary General Antonio Guterres says even a ceasefire is ‘not in sight’ after speaking with the Russian leader
- The two discussed ‘obstacles’ related to Russian fertiliser exports under a UN-brokered grain deal, as well as POWs and Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
