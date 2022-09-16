A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in August. Photo: Reuters
UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution calling on Russia to leave Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia atomic plant
- Of the 35 nations on the IAEA board, Russia and China voted against the move; Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India and Pakistan abstained
- Both Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site, where conditions have sparked safety concerns
