A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in August. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution calling on Russia to leave Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia atomic plant

  • Of the 35 nations on the IAEA board, Russia and China voted against the move; Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India and Pakistan abstained
  • Both Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site, where conditions have sparked safety concerns

Reuters
Updated: 3:00am, 16 Sep, 2022

