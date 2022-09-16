Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine says mass grave found in city retaken from Russia
- Over 440 bodies were found at the site in Izium, an official says, adding that some of the deceased were killed by shelling and air strikes
- President Zelensky likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, where Kyiv and its allies have accused Moscow’s forces of war crimes
