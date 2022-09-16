Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: AP
Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine says mass grave found in city retaken from Russia

  • Over 440 bodies were found at the site in Izium, an official says, adding that some of the deceased were killed by shelling and air strikes
  • President Zelensky likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, where Kyiv and its allies have accused Moscow’s forces of war crimes

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:02am, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: AP
Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE