Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon (right) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Central Asia
Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates as leaders attend security summit

  • New clashes reported as Kyrgyz and Tajik presidents attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan
  • Fighting regularly flares up between the mountainous ex-Soviet republics that share a nearly 1,000km long border

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:36pm, 16 Sep, 2022

