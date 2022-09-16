Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon (right) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates as leaders attend security summit
- New clashes reported as Kyrgyz and Tajik presidents attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan
- Fighting regularly flares up between the mountainous ex-Soviet republics that share a nearly 1,000km long border
