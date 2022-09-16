A Russian nuclear-powered submarine sailing during the military drills Umka-2022 in the Chukchi Sea opposite Alaska. Photo: Reuters
A Russian nuclear-powered submarine sailing during the military drills Umka-2022 in the Chukchi Sea opposite Alaska. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s nuclear submarines fire cruise missiles in military drills opposite Alaska

  • The drills hit targets at a distance of 400km in the Chukchi Sea, an eastern stretch of Arctic Ocean that separates Russia from the US state of Alaska
  • Russia sees its Arctic territory as a vital strategic interest and has built up its military capabilities in the region, raising alarm bells in the West

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:34pm, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Russian nuclear-powered submarine sailing during the military drills Umka-2022 in the Chukchi Sea opposite Alaska. Photo: Reuters
A Russian nuclear-powered submarine sailing during the military drills Umka-2022 in the Chukchi Sea opposite Alaska. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE