A Russian nuclear-powered submarine sailing during the military drills Umka-2022 in the Chukchi Sea opposite Alaska. Photo: Reuters
Russia’s nuclear submarines fire cruise missiles in military drills opposite Alaska
- The drills hit targets at a distance of 400km in the Chukchi Sea, an eastern stretch of Arctic Ocean that separates Russia from the US state of Alaska
- Russia sees its Arctic territory as a vital strategic interest and has built up its military capabilities in the region, raising alarm bells in the West
A Russian nuclear-powered submarine sailing during the military drills Umka-2022 in the Chukchi Sea opposite Alaska. Photo: Reuters